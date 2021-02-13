Atkins & Claiborne

Mr. and Mrs. Julius Atkins of Richmond, Virginia are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Brittany Shevon Rae Atkins, to Mr. Pierre DeAndre Claiborne, son of Ms. Connie Claiborne of Petersburg, Virginia. Miss Atkins is the granddaughter of Mr. Raymond Atkins Sr. and the late Mrs. Laura Atkins, and Mr. and Mrs.William Johnson Sr., all of Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Claiborne is the grandson of Mrs. Mertie Ivory of Petersburg, Virginia. Miss Atkins attended Virginia Tech and is a Sr. Coordinator with Capital One Financial. Mr. Claiborne attended Norfolk State University and obtained his MBA from Averett University. He is an accountant with Dominion Energy. A fall wedding is being planned.