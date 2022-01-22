BABENDREIER & RODARO

Love Blooms in Buenos Aires The families of Marilyn Lucia Rodaro of San Miguel Argentina, and Bach Grant Babendreier of Richmond Virginia are happy to announce their wedding on November 21, 2021 at the beautiful Basilica del Santisimo Sacramento in Buenos Aires. Marilyn is the daughter of Raul Horacio Rodaro and Angelica Burgos. Bach is the son of Tracy Nepivoda, who witnessed the wedding from Heaven. Bach's grandmother Barbara Nepivoda, aunts Becky and Nancy, Uncle Mark and cousins, welcome the joining of the bride and groom's families, including the bride's brother, Gino Martin Rodaro and his wife, Daniela Maria Benitez. The couple is currently on an extended honeymoon in Argentina.