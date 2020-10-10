BORYAN & HARRIS

The marriage ofMiss Lindsay Jean Boryan, daughter of Mr. andMrs. GregoryMonrad Boryan of Arlington, Virginia to Alan Craig Harris Jr., son of SusanMozley Harris of Richmond, Virginia and Alan Craig Harris of Norfolk, Virginia, took place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of the bride's parents in Arlington, Virginia.The bride is a graduate of the College ofWilliam and Mary and a law student at the University of Richmond School of Law.The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and the College of William andMary. He is an MD-PhD candidate at Virginia Commonwealth University School ofMedicine.The couple resides in Richmond.