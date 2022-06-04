Brianne Comden & John Lutkenhaus

Mary C. and Gerald G. Lutkenhaus of Richmond and Patricia L. and Don Comden of Fredericksburg joyfully announce the marriage of John Anthony Lutkenhaus, Ph.D. and Brianne Skye Comden. The wedding took place on May 21, 2022 at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania. The couple met at the University of Mary Washington and graduated in 2017. John earned a Doctorate in Chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2022. Brianne is an Assistant Women's Basketball Coach for Widener University in Philadelphia. The newlyweds will honeymoon in the Maldives.