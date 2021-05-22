Brooke Stallings & Joe Humphrey

The marriage of Miss Brooke Meredith Stallings, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Stallings of Richmond, Virginia and Columbia, South Carolina to Mr. Joseph Wayne Humphrey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Humphrey of Forest Lake, Minnesota and Ms. Carol Chevalier of Minnetonka, Minnesota took place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Wedding Tree, overlooking the Grand Tetons in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Kelly, Wyoming. The ceremony was performed by the couples' minister, Pastor Ben Pascal of the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, in the presence of immediate family only, due to the ongoing pandemic. The couples' wedding planner, Ms. Alison Kyle, sang "The Wedding Song", accompanied by Rev. Pascal on guitar. Scripture readings were provided by the mother of the bride and the father of the groom. Following the ceremony, the bride and groom and their families, along with a few local guests, enjoyed a lovely dinner and dancing, toasts and cake cutting on the grounds of the Bentwood Inn, Wilson, WY, where they were guests for the wedding weekend. A celebration for friends and extended family is planned for the weekend of the couples' first wedding anniversary this June, at the Bentwood Inn. The couple will be joined by their chosen attendants, maid of honor Ms. Marissa Pavia of Atlanta, GA, roommate of the bride at Furman University, and best man Mr. Wesley O'Brien of Vancouver, WA, friend of the groom from their time at the University of Montana. The couple will continue to reside in Jackson Hole, WY, where she is employed as a senior water resources and wetland scientist with a private consulting company, and he as a project engineer with a luxury home builder.