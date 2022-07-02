 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caitlyn de Haas & Mitch Wallace

Caitlyn de Haas & Mitch Wallace

It is with great pleasure that Mr. & Mrs. Philip "Duke" de Haas announce the marriage of their daughter, Caitlyn Melissa de Haas, to Jonathan "Mitch" Wallace on June 12, 2022, at Avonlea Farms in Mineral, Virginia. After a honeymoon cruise, the couple will settle into their new home in Powhatan, Virginia.

