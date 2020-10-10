CAMPBELL & BETHEL

Harold and Gail Campbell of Midlothian, Virginia would like to announce the marriage of their daughter Sarah Campbell to Anna Bethel, daughter of Mel and the late Victory Bethel of Circleville, Ohio. The couple were married in a lovely outdoor ceremony in Arlington, Virginia on October 10, 2020. The wedding was officiated by Pastor Janine Howard, in attendance with Pastor Devon Earle. The couple plans a post - COVID celebration with family and friends.