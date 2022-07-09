Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy

The wedding of Miss Rebecca Caroline Pendleton Lacy and Mr. Sean Joseph Reddy took place on July 10, 2021 at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend John David Ramsey, pastor, officiated at the 2 p.m. ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Singleton Lacy, Jr. of Mineral. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Wayland Vaughan Harris of Bumpass and the late Mr. Harris, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ray Singleton Lacy, Sr. of Mineral. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sean Reddy of Greenville, South Carolina, and the grandson of the late Colonel and Mrs. John Joseph Peter Reddy of New York and Mrs. Berton Aldrich Robbins, III of Fairfax and the late Commander Robbins. The bride was escorted by her father. Rosemary Harkrader of Richmond was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Marina Brown of Greenville, sister of the groom; Ashley Daly and Kathryn Shapiro of Richmond; and Emma Merritt-Cuneo of New York, New York. Christopher Reddy of Orlando, Florida served as his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Dirk Flemmer of Richmond; John Reddy of Statesboro, Georgia; Captain Robert Reddy, USMC of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Andrew Tolley of Kernersville, North Carolina. Isabella Amanda Lynn Ward and Everly Elizabeth Ward of Kingsport, Tennessee were flower girls. Scripture was read by Alexandra Robbins and Colonel Peter Reddy, USMC, Ret. On Friday evening, the groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Westover House in Maymont Park. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the Pauley Center of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The bride is a graduate of Sweet Briar College, and she received a Master of Education in school counseling from the College of William and Mary. The groom is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and he will complete a Master of Science in Business Analytics at the University of Virginia in July. After a wedding trip to Costa Rica, the couple is living in Richmond.