Caroline Seaman & West Smithers

The marriage of Caroline Leigh Seaman and John Westwood Smithers III of Richmond, Virginia took place on October 16, 2021 at the Seaman family farm, "Rockford", in Nelson County, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Dr. Raymond R. Roberts of River Road Presbyterian Church of Richmond, Virginia. The bride was given away in marriage by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Anthony Seaman III, also of Richmond. Courtney Lane McCrary Lebow of Richmond, Virginia, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were: Caitlin Elizabeth Seaman, sister-in-law of the bride, of Richmond, Virginia, Caroline Austin Freeman Smithers, sister of the groom, of Brooklyn, New York, Jenny Harris, of Richmond, Virginia, Morgan Dayne Kraut, of Cartersville, Georgia, Jennifer Loving-Moore, of Long Island, New York, Audrey and Eva Grau, cousins of the bride, of McLean, Virginia, Catherine Caldas, cousin of the bride, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Claire Fisher, cousin of the bride, of Mendham, New Jersey. Allie Fisher, cousin of the bride, was flower girl. John Westwood Smithers, Jr., of Irvington, Virginia, was his son's best man. Groomsmen were: George Clifford Kirkmyer and Charles Parker Kirkmyer, both cousins of the groom, of Irvington, Virginia, John Anthony "Jake" Seaman IV, brother of the bride, Walter Clarke Manley, Nicholas Donahue Lapres, Andrew Carleton Rowe III, and Joseph Lawrence Cantor, all of Richmond, Virginia, Micah Steinmiller of Woolford, Maryland and Chance M. Esposito of Bristol, Virginia. Jude Hawes Seaman, nephew of the bride, also of Richmond, Virginia, was ring bearer. Connor Payne of Atlanta, Georgia, cousin of the bride, was a scripture reader. Following the wedding ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception, dinner and dance, also on the grounds of Rockford Farm. The groom's parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Westwood Smithers, Jr., of Irvington, Virginia, hosted the rehearsal dinner and welcome party on Friday, October 15th, 2021 at Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia. The "Beaux Ties" acapella group of St. Christopher's School entertained guests before dinner. The bride is an art teacher with Henrico County Public Schools. The groom is an attorney with Marks & Harrison law firm in Richmond, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Turks and Caicos Islands, and live in Richmond, Virginia.