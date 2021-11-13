Caroline Zukowsky & Sean Hjelle

The wedding of Miss Caroline Kimble Zukowsky and Mr. Sean Anthony Hjelle took place on November 13, 2021. A small, private ceremony was held on January 16, 2021. Both were officiated by the Reverend Doctor Daniel Glaze at River Road Church, Baptist in Richmond, Virginia. Dinner and dancing followed at the Estate at Independence. A rehearsal dinner was held on Friday evening at Maymont 1000 Westover Historic House. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Zukowsky of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ruby Jane Kimble and her late husband, Mr. Ira Vernon Kimble of Lexington, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Paul Zukowsky, Sr. of Rivesville, West Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Alan Hjelle of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Edward Iaizzo of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and Mr. Harold Norman Hjelle and his late wife, Mrs. Henrietta Francis Hjelle of Webster, Wisconsin. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Sister of the bride, Mrs. Meghan Akridge of Roanoke, Virginia, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were her cousin Miss Caitlin Helmer, Miss Maddy Carter, Miss Hannah Kuettner, and Mrs. Joanne Woodcock. Grant Gibson of Mahtomedi, Minnesota and Samuel Mustar of St. Paul, Minnesota, served as best men. Groomsmen were Mr. Ben Aklinski, Mr. Lars Bischoff, Mr. John Gavin, and Mr. Matthew Gjervold. Sisters of the groom, Mrs. Mara Bischoff and Mrs. Erica Gjervold, served as greeters and scripture readers. Miss Brooke Taylor served as a scripture reader. The couple's one year old son, Mr. George Edward Hjelle, served as the ringbearer, escorted by Mr. Trey Akridge. The bride is a graduate of Deep Run High School and The University of Virginia. She earned her master's degree and currently owns and operates her video production company. The groom is a graduate of Mahtomedi High School and The University of Kentucky. He is a starting pitcher with the San Francisco Giants. After a mini-moon in Hilton Head Island, the couple resides in both California and Lexington, Kentucky and plan to honeymoon next year abroad.