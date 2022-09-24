Carrington Lee & Jonathan Jeter

The marriage of Carrington Hart Lee and Jonathan Raines Jeter took place on September 25, 2021 in the chapel at Roaring Gap, North Carolina. Carrington is the daughter of Elizabeth Carrington Shuff and Robert Hart Lee of Richmond, Virginia, and granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Landon Earle Shuff of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Henry Lee of Wilson, North Carolina. Jonathan is the son of Ms. Wynn Wachtler Jeter of Tenants Harbor, Maine, and Mr. William Kimbrough Jeter of Santa Marta, Colombia, and grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Edmund Wachtler of Campobello, South Carolina, and the late Dr. and Mrs. William Claud Jeter of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. John Bourgeois of Nashville, Tennessee. The reading was given by Mary Clarke Shuff Bourgeois, the bride's cousin, also of Nashville. The organist was family friend David Purdy of Richmond, Virginia. Ushers were Jack Lee of Los Angeles, California, the bride's brother; Landon Shuff of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the bride's cousin; and Jake Newton of Fort Worth, Texas, and Eric Wachtler of Nashville, Tennessee, the groom's cousins. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception outdoors under a full moon, with dinner and dancing. The reception was held at the Roaring Gap home of the bride's aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Garland S. Tucker III of Raleigh, North Carolina. The house was originally built by the bride's great-great-grandfather. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at the Roaring Gap Club Lake House Grille. Mrs. Lawrence Barnes, Mrs. Christopher Campbell and Mrs. David Purdy of Richmond, Virginia, close family friends, gave a bridal luncheon on the day of the wedding. Sunday morning, guests gathered for a farewell breakfast given by the bride's aunts and uncle Mrs. Charles S. Merriam II of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Landon E. Shuff, Jr of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Carrington is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia, where she was June Scholar. She graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia University, and is the Partner Development and Review Committee Manager at McKinsey & Company. Jonathan is a graduate of Bradshaw High School in Florence, Alabama, and Tulane University, where he was a member of the varsity golf team. He is the founder of Jonathan Jeter Consulting, an innovation and strategy firm. The couple reside in New Orleans, Louisiana.