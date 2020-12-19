CARVER & RICHARDSON

The marriage of Erin Elizabeth Richardson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger David Richardson of Powhatan, to Ashby Robertson Carver III, son of Mr. Ashby Robertson Carver Junior of Richmond, and Mrs. Tracey Sandy James of Lewes,Delaware, took place on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond. Reverend Doctor AlexanderEvans officiated. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the granddaughter of the late Colonel and Mrs. Gordon E. Jonas, USAF, and the late Ms. Helen Kay Richardson, all formerly of Richmond, and the late Mr. Charlie Daniel Richardson, formerly of Martinsville. Mr. Carver is the grandson of Mrs. Alice Sandy Blanton of Montross and the late Mr. George Edward Sandy, formerly of Montross, and Mrs. Jane Gouldman Carver of Montross and the late Mr. Ashby Robertson Carver Senior, formerly of Montross. Lauren Christine Richardson of Richmond and Mary Ryan Richardson Krieger of Bluffton, South Carolina, sisters of the bride, served as the maid and matron of honor, respectively. Bridesmaids were Lauren Catherine Campbell of Richmond and Ann Catherine Olivos of Fairfield, California, friends of the bride. Groomsmen were Joseph Lynch Farmer, Jonathan Brian McDougald, Ryan ElliottWind, and Trevor DanielWind, all of Richmond and friends of the groom. Ann SomersWilton Hogg of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Joseph Lynch Farmer served as readers during the Ceremony. ElizabethWingfield Cosentino of Richmond served as the program attendant, and Elizabeth Ann Bourret of Hanover attended the guest book. Stuart Egerton Gray Kegan of Richmond,William Frederick Krieger, of Bluffton, South Carolina, and brother-in-law of the bride, and Alexander DuPont Smith of Richmond served as ushers. On Friday evening, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's father in the Commonwealth Room atThe Commonwealth Club. Following the wedding ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception with cocktails, dining stations, and music fromThe Adrian Duke Jazztet in the Ballroom and on the Terrace at The Commonwealth Club. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the University of Mary Washington. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and is employed as a commercial interior designer with Quinn Evans. The groom is a graduate of Essex High School and Hampden-Sydney College. He is employed as the Director of Architectural Woodwork and Specialties at Nycom, Inc. Following a honeymoon in Montana, the couple reside in Richmond, Virginia.