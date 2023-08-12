In July 2023, James William King III married Catherine Reagan Palmore in a private ceremony at Dunluce Castle in Northern Ireland. Austin Palmore, brother of the bride, officiated the wedding. The bride and groom's immediate families were present, including Randolph and Julie Palmore, Marcos Saeed, Jimmy and Susan King, and Leroy, Elizabeth and Eva Jean Bryant. The bride is a 2014 graduate of Trinity Episcopal School and received a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech, a master's degree from Parsons School of Design, and a doctorate from Baylor University. She is the managing editor of an academic journal. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Maggie Walker Governor's School and received a bachelor's degree in cinema from VCU. He works in extras casting for film and television. The couple currently resides in Richmond.