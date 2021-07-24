CATLETT & BOLEN

On Saturday, June 26th at six o'clock in the evening, Beverley Munford Catlett and John William Bolen, III were married in All Saints' Chapel at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Dr. Melissa M. Hartley. There were twenty-two attendants, including the bride's sister Lucy Hunton Catlett who was Maid of Honor, and her youngest sister, Miss Mary-Cooke Branch Catlett, who gave the reading from Corinthians. The groom's sister, Jacquelyn Louise Bolen was also a bridesmaid. The groom's father, Dr. John William Bolen, Jr. of Galax, Virginia and his first cousin, Mr. Eugene Ray Rushton, V of Charlottesville were the Best Men. Dinner and dancing followed the ceremony at The Sewanee Inn. The bride's mother is Mary-Cooke Branch Munford Catlett of Middleburg, Virginia and her father is Mr. Thomas Yates Catlett of Richmond, Virginia. Her maternal grandfather and namesake was the late Mr. Beverley Bland Munford, III of Richmond, Virginia and her paternal grandfather was the late Mr. Richard Henry Catlett, Jr. also of Richmond. The bride is a graduate of The Foxcroft School, The University of the South, and Georgetown University, where she earned her Masters of the Arts in English in 2018. The groom's father and mother are Dr. John William Bolen, Jr. and Mrs. Alison Huddle Bolen of Galax, Virginia. The groom is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School, The University of the South, and holds a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he has been a graduate teaching assistant and an adjunct lecturer for the last three years. In the fall, the couple plans to move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where the bride will begin her PhD candidacy in English and Comparative Literature at the University of North Carolina. They both plan to write, teach and publish new works of fiction and literary criticism.