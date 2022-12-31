Chelsea Tolbert & William Vacca

Chelsea Fontana Tolbert of Fishersville, VA, and William Richard Vacca of Midlothian, VA, were married on June 18, 2022, at Dover Hall in Manakin-Sabot, VA. The venue for the ceremony and reception was truly spectacular! The beautiful bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Tolbert of Fishersville, VA, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Teresina Fontana of Newport, NC, and the late Mr. Herbert A. Fontana, and Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Raymond Tolbert of Waynesboro, VA. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Vacca of Midlothian, VA, and the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Richard S. Vacca of Midlothian, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ullom of Greer, SC, and the late Mrs. Merilyn Ullom. Friends and family were represented in the wedding party: the matron of honor was Morgan Coleman, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Jaime Allen, Lauren Ramsey, Meghan Seifert, Kelyn Olson, Lesley Quesenberry, Caitlin Crouse, and Elizabeth Hering. The flower girl was Sterling James Vacca, niece of the groom. The best man was Cameron Vaile, best friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Joseph Vacca and Dominic Vacca, brothers of the groom; Sal Bussa, Logan Wilson, Matthew Daffron, Stephen Cunningham and Brent Zackon. The newest Drs. Vacca honeymooned in Cancún, Mexico, and reside in Richmond, VA. Chelsea and Will are dentists in the Richmond/Chesterfield area and both are 2014 graduates of Virginia Tech (Go Hokies!) as well as 2019 graduates of VCU School of Dentistry.