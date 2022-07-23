Christina Craig & Patrick Harvey

With immense pride, Nallibe Mehfoud Ward of Midlothian and P. Alan Craig of Richmond announce the marriage of their daughter, Christina Marie Craig to Patrick Michael Harvey, son of Debbie and Jerry Harvey of Richmond. The beautiful couple wed July 23, 2022 before family and friends at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen; Chorbiship John Faris and Subdeacon Mike Maynes officiated. A dinner reception was held at the Hermitage Country Club. The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her parents. The Maid of Honor was the bride's sister and best friend, Rebecca Elise Craig, and her brother, Benjamin Craig served as Man of Honor. The groom's Best Man was his lifelong best friend, Glenn McLaughlin. The bride's first cousin, Melissa Nierle served as Mistress of Ceremonies. Patrick was blessed and grateful to have had his grandparents Richard and Jean Wright of Richmond in attendance at their wedding, and holds his grandparents Edward and Ethel Harvey in loving memory. Christina was blessed and grateful to have had her grandmother Barbara Craig of Bath, NC in attendance. Christina lovingly holds her grandfathers Philip Craig of Bath, NC and Joseph Mehfoud of Richmond in memory, as well as her grandmother Saide Fayad Mehfoud of Richmond by way of Cuba, whom she held close in her heart on her special day. Christina and Patrick first met as kids in the Richmond area, remaining friends through high school as classmates. Love brought the two together as more than friends when they began their relationship in 2019. Patrick grew up in Richmond and graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 2011, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Patrick then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Business Finance from VCU in 2015. Patrick now works as a sales supervisor. Christina attended St. Mary's Catholic School through the eighth grade and went on to graduate from Douglas Freeman High School in 2011, where she was a Varsity cheerleader. Christina continued her studies at Radford University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 2015, and was a proud sister of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Her passion for Social Work propelled her to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work in 2016. Prior to her nuptials, Christina's proudest achievement was purchasing the home that belonged to her maternal grandparents in the West End. The happy couple will reside there, with their dogs Moose and Maple, upon returning from their honeymoon in St Lucia.