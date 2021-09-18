Christine Kasper & Michael Flanagan

Christine Ann Kasper and Michael Francis Flanagan were married on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rev. James R. Van Dyke, S. J. officiated. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George M. Kasper of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Flanagan of Bethesda, Maryland. Kathryn Julia Kasper of Nottingham, England, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Katie Soldan McClure of Richmond, Virginia; Ramsay Stewart of Boston, Massachusetts; Christa Jeffs Fairley of Richmond; Tara Flanagan of New York, New York; and Jacqueline McCabe Flanagan of Washington, DC. The best men were brothers of the groom, Patrick Flanagan and Timothy Flanagan, both of Washington, DC. Groomsmen were Timothy Prey of Nashville, Tennessee; Colin Madden of Bethesda, Maryland; and Henry Van Wagenberg of Easton, Maryland. A bridal shower in honor of the bride was hosted by Mrs. Sheila Flanagan of Chevy Chase, Maryland, aunt of the groom. A rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom's parents was held the previous evening at the Boars Head Inn. A reception immediately followed the ceremony at the Boars Head Inn in Charlottesville. Music was provided by Little Known Legends. Following the reception the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in the Bahamas. The bride is a graduate of The Steward School and the McIntire School of Commerce, University of Virginia, where she earned a BS in Finance, Marketing and Business Analytics. The groom is a graduate of Georgetown Preparatory School and Princeton University where he played lacrosse and earned a BA in Political Science and Government. Christine and Michael met while completing their MBAs at the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, University of Virginia. Christine is a business analyst with Capital One and Michael is a brand manager with Hilton Hotels. They will reside in Arlington, Virginia with their dog, Pepper. The wedding was coordinated by Kate Phillips Events. The bride and groom wish to thank everyone who supported them during their engagement and wedding planning.