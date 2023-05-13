The Padilla and Blough families are pleased to announce the marriage of Dayrin Viviana Padilla Del Cid and Jeffrey Martin Blough. The marriage was celebrated on November 12, 2022, at Historic Tuckahoe. Gail Olberg was the officiant. Honor attendants were Donna Murray and Brent Cregger-Solomon, friends of the couple. Beverlee Padilla, sister of the bride, and Lucy Derderian, niece of the groom, served as flower girls. Catering was provided by Goodrich Gourmet, flowers by Barbara Upshaw, cake by Sarah Rockwell, and music by DJ Rob of XLS Entertainment. Dayrin is the daughter of Lili and Alvaro Padilla of Richmond. She is a graduate of Huguenot High School and Bryant and Stratton College. Jeff is the son of Helen and Marty Blough of Mechanicsville. He is a graduate of Hanover High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. Both are employed by Amazon.com. Dayrin and Jeff reside in Mechanicsville with their two cats. They are planning a spring trip to the Outer Banks. The couple is grateful to family and friends who shared this special day with them.