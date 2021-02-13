Eliza Strickland & Allen Peacock

The marriage of Miss Eliza Early Strickland to Mr. Lucian Allen Peacock III, took place on October 4, 2020 at Oakley Farm in Warm Springs, Virginia. Mr. Lawrence E. Morhous of Bluefield, West Virginia and Celebrant Cecil Armstrong of Hot Springs, Virginia officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Pamela Marie Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Miley Willard Strickland Jr., both of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Ms. Mary Ann Peddicord Williams, the late Mr. Buren Otto Williams Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Miley Willard Strickland, all of Richmond. The groom is son of Mrs. Virginia Addington Peacock of Bluefield, West Virginia and the late Mr. Lucian Allen Peacock Jr. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Solon Addington of Bluefield and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lucian Allen Peacock of Raleigh, North Carolina. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's mother, was held at the Waterwheel Restaurant at the Inn at Gristmill Square. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Oakley Farm. The bride is a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. The groom is a graduate of Bluefield High School and Randolph-Macon College. The couple resides in Richmond.