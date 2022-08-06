Elizabeth Baril & Joel Cahoon

The marriage of Elizabeth Dalton Baril and Joel Aaron Cahoon took place on Saturday April 2, 2022 at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park, Maryland. The Reverend Dr. Susan DeWyngaert officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mary Dalton Baril and Stephen E .Baril, both of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of Col. and Mrs. John B. Phillips, of Richmond, Virginia and the granddaughter of the late Governor John N. Dalton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Allen Davis and Mr. Bobby Baril. The groom is the son of Lawrence Cahoon of Baltimore, Maryland and the late Erva Cahoon. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wojtovich and Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Cahoon. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Sydney Mountcastle of Tega Cay, South Carolina, sister of the bride, served as her Matron of Honor. Jabria Craft of Richmond, Virginia served as her Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids included Jennifer Sipe of Richmond, Virginia, Megan Paddy of Severna Park, Maryland, Mackenzie Masterson of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Jordan Davis of Leesburg, Virginia. The groom's brother Eric Cahoon of Brandywine, Maryland served as best man. The groomsmen were Dalton Baril, brother of the bride, of Richmond, Virginia, Christian Jones of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nicholas Hooper of Brandywine, Maryland, Mark Roberts of Olney, Maryland, and Michael Flynn of Laurel, Maryland. The flower girls were Grace Hemelstrand, Hannah Hemelstrand, Maya Dehn and Kristi Hartlove. The ring bearers were Jaxon Hartlove and Gavin Dehn. On Friday evening, the groom's father hosted a rehearsal dinner at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. Following the ceremony, the bride's grandparents, John and Eddy Phillips, hosted a reception at the church and the bride's parents hosted a dinner reception on the Catherine Marie Yacht, which sailed along the Severn River and Chesapeake Bay. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School, Richmond, Virginia, Christopher Newport University, Newport News, Virginia, and Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, VA. She is the Director of Youth Ministry at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. The groom is a graduate of Oxon Hill High School, Oxon Hill, MD and graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland. He is the Director of Safety, Training, and Compliance at The H. J. Posit Gas Company. The couple honeymooned throughout Europe; including Italy, the French Riviera, and Barcelona, Spain. They and their dog Luna and cats Cotton and Basil reside in Arnold, Maryland.