Emily Flippo & John Moore

The marriage of Emily Carter Flippo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Carter Flippo of Doswell, Virginia, to Mr. John Thomas Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Spurr Moore of Powhatan, Virginia, was solemnized on Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. The double ring ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Virginia G. DiStanislao, aunt of the groom. Mr. Jim Bennett, organist, rendered traditional wedding music. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Suzanne Owen Flippo of Glen Allen, Mr. Thomas Nelson Flippo of Ashland, and the late Rev. and Mrs. Donald O. Collins of Emporia, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of the late Honorable and Mrs. Ernest Pleasants Gates of Chesterfield and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Callender Moore of Petersburg, Virginia. Mrs. Brittany Flippo Wall of Richmond, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Ms. Mallory Elizabeth Knighton of Charlotte, NC, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Ms. Virginia Elizabeth Gates Moore, sister of the groom, of Powhatan, Mrs. Camille Clare Hollis Moore, Ms. Anne Spotswood Crenshaw, Mrs. Anna Clarkson Brown, Ms. Claiborne Alston Haw, Mrs. Lindsey Swain DiStanislao, Ms. Sara Charles Moir, all of Richmond, Mrs. Madison Kelley Barber of Austin, Texas, and Ms. Katherine Everett Cole of Raleigh, NC. Mr. William Spurr Moore, father of the groom, and Mr. William Spurr Moore, Jr., brother of the groom, served as best men. Groomsmen were Mr. William Andrew DiStanislao, Mr. Matthew Flynn-Mahon Gates, Mr. Charles Elwood Stanchina, Mr. Nicholas Maros Costas, Mr. Joseph Dennis Kernan, Mr. Thompson Wilcox Brown, Mr. Robert Stuart Cottrell, Mr. John Jarratt McCann, Mr. Victor Anthony Shaheen, Jr. and Mr. Seth Edward Wagner, all of Richmond, Virginia, and Mr. John Mason Byron Phipps of Raleigh, NC. Miss Mary Collins Wall, niece of the bride, served as the flower girl. Ms. Elizabeth Claiborne Mason and Mrs. Abby Katherine Gates, both of Richmond, served as readers. Ushers were Mr. Miller Wayne Golliday, Mr. Steve Westwood Rohle, Mr. Joshua Caleb Doggett and Mr. Holton Lee Walker. Greeters were Mrs. Ann Wingate Stettinius Sachs, Ms. Ann Catherine Bokinsky, Ms. Austin Elizabeth Pruitt, and Ms. Margaret Grace Andrea. The rehearsal dinner, given by Mr. and Mrs. William Spurr Moore, was held at the Jefferson Hotel. The parents of the bride entertained with a reception following the ceremony at the Commonwealth Club. After a honeymoon to Hawaii, the couple currently reside in Richmond.