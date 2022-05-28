Emily Vaeth & Ross Stolle

The marriage of Miss Emily Harcourt Vaeth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Benjamin Vaeth to Ross Stewart Stolle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth William Stolle, took place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Stephen's Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend John W. A. Jenkins of St. Stephen's Church, officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Reno Sheffer Harp III, the late Mr. Reno Sheffer Harp III, Mrs. Charles W.H. Warner, the late Mr. Charles W.H. Warner, Lieutenant Colonel (USAF ret) Sylvestor Leo Vaeth and the late Mrs. Sylvestor Leo Vaeth. The groom is the grandson of Mr. Edward Stolle, the late Mrs. Patricia Stolle, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arno Laux. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Hayley Foster and Miss Morgan Powell served as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Whitney Darden, Ally Doswell, Meredith Doswell, Mary Margaret Allen, Coco Van der Wolk and Peyton Van der Wolk. Miss Emersyn Darden and Miss Ellie Stolle, both nieces of the groom, served as flower girls. Mr. Ben Denton and Dr. Andrew Stolle served as best men. Groomsmen were Ben Vaeth, Quinn Adams, Justin Dwight, Kenny Stolle, Michael Para, and Andy Ruan. Kenny Stolle, Brantley Darden and Rhett Darden, all nephews of the groom, served as ring bearers. On Friday evening, the groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Jefferson Hotel. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the Country Club of Virginia. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and James Madison University. The groom is a graduate of Cox High School and Virginia Military Institute. Following a honeymoon in Greece the couple will reside in Virginia Beach with their dog, Lexington.