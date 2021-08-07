Ena Dekanic & Steven Harrison

Ena Dekanic and Steven Eric Harrison were married on August 8, 2020 in a small private ceremony at the bride's childhood home in Midlothian, Virginia. The bride's father received authorization to serve as a one-time civil celebrant from the Chesterfield County Circuit Court, and the groom's sister, Ms. Melanie Harrison, helped officiate the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zlatko (Dezz) and Lidija Dekanic of Midlothian. She is an attorney-advisor in the International Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission. She graduated from the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies in Richmond and earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Georgetown University. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff and Shari Harrison of Livingston, New Jersey. He is an associate in the Litigation Practice at the Washington, D.C. office of Greenberg Traurig LLP. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and the Georgetown University Law Center. To mark the occasion of the couple's first wedding anniversary, a vow renewal ceremony and celebration with friends and extended family will take place on August 21, 2021 at 501 Union, an event venue in Brooklyn, New York. The couple reside in Washington, D.C.