FRALEY & GAROFALO

Lauren Cheryl Fraley and Thomas Francis Garofalo were united in marriage on august 1, 2020, at Tudor Place inWashington, D.C.The bride is the daughter of Bruce and randi Fraley of midlothian, Va and the groom is the son of Joseph and Linda Garofalo of maplewood, nJ. The wedding attendants were Kevin Fraley, brother of the bride, Joseph Garofalo, Jr. and mary Garofalo, brother and sister of the groom.The officiants were the rev. msgr. Carrol and rev.Warne. Due to the Covid pandemic, wedding guests were immediate family only. Lauren graduated from midlothian high school and Columbia university. she is the manager of human resources at 10Pearls, a technology company. Thomas graduated from seton hall Preparatory school and seton hall university. he obtained his master's degree from GeorgeWashington university and is a marketing specialist with the american nurses association. The couple reside in Washington, D.C