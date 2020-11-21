 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRALEY & GAROFALO
0 comments

FRALEY & GAROFALO

  • 0
FRALEY & GAROFALO

Lauren Cheryl Fraley and Thomas Francis Garofalo were united in marriage on august 1, 2020, at Tudor Place inWashington, D.C.The bride is the daughter of Bruce and randi Fraley of midlothian, Va and the groom is the son of Joseph and Linda Garofalo of maplewood, nJ. The wedding attendants were Kevin Fraley, brother of the bride, Joseph Garofalo, Jr. and mary Garofalo, brother and sister of the groom.The officiants were the rev. msgr. Carrol and rev.Warne. Due to the Covid pandemic, wedding guests were immediate family only. Lauren graduated from midlothian high school and Columbia university. she is the manager of human resources at 10Pearls, a technology company. Thomas graduated from seton hall Preparatory school and seton hall university. he obtained his master's degree from GeorgeWashington university and is a marketing specialist with the american nurses association. The couple reside in Washington, D.C

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

KARCHMER & THOMAS
Weddings

KARCHMER & THOMAS

The marriage of Ms. Margaret Delahunt Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Vernon Thomas of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Andrew Robert Karchme…

TANNR & WINKLER
Weddings

TANNR & WINKLER

The marriage of Miss Allison Marie Tanner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Tanner of Providence Forge, Virginia to Ryan ScottWinkler, son of Mr…

MASCARENHAS & TOMS
Weddings

MASCARENHAS & TOMS

Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, III of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Julia Scott Toms of Atlanta, …

Kate Martin & Trevor Gould
Weddings

Kate Martin & Trevor Gould

Katherine Leigh Martin and Trevor James Gould were united in marriage on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kate is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Haro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News