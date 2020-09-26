Gentil & McMahon

Mr. and Mrs. Stevens negus gentil of richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Claire gentil, to John edward McMahon, son of Dr. and Mrs. edward Patterson McMahon of Keswick, Virginia. Claire is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Maxwell Conner and the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth gray gentil, all of richmond. John is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Michael McMahon of Corry, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. Joseph Chanslor Kimble and the late elizabeth Minturn Denning of Fresno, California. Claire is a graduate of Collegiate School and the University of Virginia where she received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She received her nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Virginia in 2017. Claire currently serves as a nurse Practitioner on the Orthopaedic team at Medstar georgetown University Hospital in D.C. John is a graduate ofThe Miller School, the University of Virginia, and the Fordham University graduate School of Business. He owns and operates Schuyler greens Company in Schuyler, Virginia. an October 2020 wedding is planned with a celebration in 2021.