Gina Parti & John Gravatt

The marriage of Miss Gina Parti of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arun Kumar Parti of New Delhi, India to John Wilie Gravatt of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, son of Ms. Sarah Sutton Gravatt of Richmond, Virginia and The Honorable Mayo King Gravatt of Blackstone, Virginia, took place on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Stone Mill Inn in Hallam, Pennsylvania. The officiant was Mother Barbara Hutchinson. The groom is the grandson of the late William Moncure Gravatt Jr., and Mrs. Mercedes Mayo Gravatt formerly of Blackstone, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Sutton, formerly of Beaumont, Texas. Escorted down the aisle by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a Larissa satin fit and flare gown with a cathedral length veil. She carried a bouquet of ball and button chrysanthemums, marigolds, carnations and celosia in vibrant red, orange and yellow. Mrs. Jennifer Wiegand of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Miss Alexandra Apenteng of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mrs. Sarah Briggs and Mrs. Windley Gravatt, sisters-in-law of bride, both of Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Carter Gravatt of Richmond, Virginia, served as his brother's best man. The groomsmen were Mr. Philip Wiegand of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Mr. Michael McGuckin of York, Pennsylvania and Mr. Steve Grenoble of Roanoke, Virginia. An engagement party with family and friends was hosted by Carter and Windley Gravatt at their home in Manakin Sabot, Virginia. A bridal shower was hosted by the matron of honor at Fort Lewis Lodge, Virginia. The rehearsal dinner and a Monday brunch were hosted by the mother of groom. Following a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple is residing in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.