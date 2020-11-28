HAMLETT & JONES

The marriage of Miss Courtney Gayle Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Albert Jones of Richmond to Mr. Christian Edward Hamlett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Edward Hamlett of Richmond took place on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Historic Mankin Mansion in Richmond. Mr. Kyle C. Lung of Palo Alto, California, officiated and Miss Margaret E. Watts of Apex, North Carolina, was the reader. Courtney is the granddaughter of Mrs. Charles H. Blount, Jr., and the late Mr. Blount of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Marvin J. Jones of Highland Springs. Christian is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Robert O. Friedel and Mr. and Mrs. George E. Hamlett all of Richmond. The bride was escorted by her father. Miss Olivia M. Smith of Richmond served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Deborah P. Jones, Mrs. Karah L. Gunther, and Miss Anna N. Hamlett all of Richmond, Mrs. Sarah F. McMillian of Midlothian, and Mrs. Maria Hamlett Black of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mr. Keith Edward Hamlett served as his son's best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Bretton F. Jones of Richmond, Mr. Nicholas P. Parnell of Midlothian, Mr. Joseph W. Nixon of Morrisville, North Carolina, Mr. Garrett P. Birnbaum of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mr. Matthew J. Black of Raleigh, North Carolina. Ring bearers were Masters Dylan A. Jones, Robert C. Jones, and Easton L. Gunther all of Richmond. On Thursday evening, the groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Boathouse in Rockett's Landing. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted dinner and dancing at Historic Mankin Mansion. The bride is a graduate of Hermitage High School and the University of Virginia. She is currently manager of Championships and Events at the Virginia State Golf Association. The groom is a graduate of Cosby High School and Hampden-Sydney College. He is currently a consultant with Employee Benefits of Virginia. Following a honeymoon trip to Maine, the couple is residing in Richmond.