HOOVER & BIEN

The marriage of Miss Kelly Michelle Bien, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.William DuBois Bien Jr. of Henrico, Virginia, to Mr. Torrance Dudley Hoover Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Torrance Dudley Hoover of Midlothian, Virginia, took place Saturday, May 15, 2020 at the groom's parent's home in Bellona Arsenal. The Reverend Donald H. Lemay of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Richmond officiated the ceremony. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr.William DuBois Bien; Ms. Alice Pendleton Bien; and Dr. and Mrs. Manual Diaz Mendez all of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mr. George Franklin Hoover and the late Ms. Suzanne Young Hoover of Midlothian, Virginia; Mr. Salvatore Francis Sabia of Jupiter, Florida; and Ms. Loretta Bright Brown of Richmond, Virginia. Mrs. Kasey Gene Darnes of Richmond, Virginia was matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Heather Marie Bien, of Washington D.C.; Lindsay Pendleton Bien of Richmond, Virginia; Haley Bien McCracken of Brooklyn, New York; Ashley Hoover Rhoades of Midlothian, Virginia; Danforth Hoover Cutler of Richmond, Virginia; Lindsay Miller Quiriconi of Richmond, Virginia; Lindsey Swain Distanislao of Richmond, Virginia; Virginia Lascara Tripp of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Rebecca Byrom Gibbs of Denver, Colorado; and Molly Kane Thompson of Brooklyn, New York. Mr. Paul Italo Ferramosca Jr. of Richmond, Virginia served as the best man. The groomsmen were Carl Shelton Fraher of Richmond, Virginia; Taylor Llewellyn Farley of Richmond, Virginia; Daniel Joseph Fiasconaro of Richmond, Virginia; Zachariah Madison Quiriconi of Richmond, Virginia; Kyle Michael Simmons of Richmond, Virginia; Stanley Thomas Holland Tucker of Richmond, Virginia; William JosephWild of Richmond, Virginia; Ross Andrew Attkisson of Laureldale, Pennsylvania; Clay Emmanuel Iroler of Richmond, Virginia; Stephen Fraser Davis of Richmond, Virginia; and ThomasWilton Cousins of Denver, Colorado. A welcome dinner hosted by the groom's parents was held Friday, May 14th at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian, Virginia. The reception hosted by the families was held at the groom's parent's home in Bellona Arsenal. Mrs. Hoover graduated from Douglas Southhall Freeman High School and received a Bachelor of the Arts in History from James Madison University. She is employed at UDig in Henrico, Virginia as the Employee Success Manager. Mr. Hoover graduated from St. Christopher's School and received a Bachelor of the Arts in Economics from the Virginia Military Institute. He received his Master's of Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is employed at Hoover and Strong in Midlothian, Virginia as the Refining Manager. After a honeymoon in Aruba, the couple will reside in Richmond, Virginia with their two miniature dachshunds: Frank and Phoebe.