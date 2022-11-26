Janay Jones & Alexander Harris

The unionship of Janay Jones and Alexander Harris took place Nov. 9, 2022, at a private beach near Va Beach, VA. The ceremony was perfected by Minister Breanna Jones.Janay is the daughter of Yvette Jones and Darren Jones by way of Brooklyn, NY. Alexander is the son of Gladys Harris and Earnest Harris by way of Richmond, VA and Southern Pines, NC. They are the founders of Rooted Delights, a healthy lifestyle digital platform. Janay is a digital creator, Ministress, day trader, entrepreneurial speaker, and investor. Alexander is a CIO of digital marketing company, Opt In Digital Creative, Board Advisor of Heal Estate Property Management, and private investor. Janay and Alexander currently domicile upon the land of the nation state of VA but travel often around the world. Their Rights are Reserved Without Prejudice.