 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Janay Jones & Alexander Harris

  • 0
Janay Jones & Alexander Harris

The unionship of Janay Jones and Alexander Harris took place Nov. 9, 2022, at a private beach near Va Beach, VA. The ceremony was perfected by Minister Breanna Jones.Janay is the daughter of Yvette Jones and Darren Jones by way of Brooklyn, NY. Alexander is the son of Gladys Harris and Earnest Harris by way of Richmond, VA and Southern Pines, NC. They are the founders of Rooted Delights, a healthy lifestyle digital platform. Janay is a digital creator, Ministress, day trader, entrepreneurial speaker, and investor. Alexander is a CIO of digital marketing company, Opt In Digital Creative, Board Advisor of Heal Estate Property Management, and private investor. Janay and Alexander currently domicile upon the land of the nation state of VA but travel often around the world. Their Rights are Reserved Without Prejudice.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rochelle Baltazar & Blake Kanipe

Rochelle Baltazar & Blake Kanipe

Tet and Gil Baltazar of Virginia Beach and Becky and Marty Kanipe of Richmond are thrilled to announce the marriage of their children Rochelle…

Layne Ezzell & Jack Hutcheson

Layne Ezzell & Jack Hutcheson

Layne Ashley Ezzell and John Randolph Hutcheson, Jr. were married Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Frances Saalfield of Jac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News