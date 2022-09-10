Jane Sutton-Tidwell & Arthur Chadwick

Jane Sutton-Tidwell and Arthur Everett Chadwick were married Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Winterthur Museum and Gardens in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Coberly officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Dick and Vi Sutton of Greenville, Delaware. The groom is the son of Arthur and Anne Chadwick of Hockessin, Delaware. The bridesmaids were Olivia Chadwick of Raleigh, North Carolina, daughter of the groom; Madeleine Sutton of New Orleans, Louisiana, niece of the bride. The groomsmen were Arthur Edward Chadwick of Washington, D.C., son of the groom; Christopher Tidwell of Atlanta, Georgia, son of the bride. The "all orchid" wedding featured an array of blue and purple vandas wired to a vintage trellis, an oversized bouquet of white cattleyas and phalaenopsis, lit table arrangements of deep purple phalaenopsis in antique white glazed Kew urns, a three-tier cake with fondant bows and frosted sugar cattleyas and a twin cattleya ice sculpture. The bride works at Commonwealth Architects where she is Director of interior Design. The groom is President of Chadwick & Son Orchids, Inc. Live music was provided by Back2Life. The couple resides in Powhatan, Virginia.