JENKINS - MOURE

One year ago today, February 28, 2020, and just a few weeks before Covid quarantines, the marriage of Miss Iziar Moure Aboitz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Diego Moure of Mar del Plata, Argentina to Mr. Charles Taylor Massie Jenkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond, Virginia took place at Yacht Club Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires. The Reverend Monica Tompkins officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Maitena Uriarte vda.de Aboitiz of San Sebastian, Spain and her late husband, Augusto Aboitiz; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Miguel Moure of Montevideo, Uruguay. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Gathright Massie of Ashland, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father. Federico Andres Moure and Amaya Moure Aboitiz, godparents of the bride, served as witnesses for the bride. Witnesses for the groom were his father, and brother, Thomas Dimmock Jenkins of Cobbs Creek, Virginia. Readers were Maitena Moure Brill, Ainoa Moure Aboitiz, sisters of the bride, and Stuart Franklin Hughes, friend of the groom. Ushers were Mr. Barrett William Deacon of Washington, DC, Mr. Bruce Cameron Cann of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mr. Jacob Tyler Virgil of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Zachary William Zoller of Washington, DC, Capt. Stuart Franklin Hughes, USAF of Hoboken, New Jersey and Mr. Matthew Laubach Brill, brother-in-law of the bride of Atlanta, Georgia. The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner and party at MUNAR Art Gallery in Buenos Aires. Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Hughes and Mr. and Mrs. John "Sandy" E. McDonald hosted a welcome dinner at Amalur, a Basque restaurant owned by the bride's cousin. Following the wedding ceremony, the bride's parents hosted dinner, dancing and early morning fare at the Yacht Club. Iziar is a graduate of Holy Trinity College in Mar del Plata and Washington and Lee University. Taylor is a graduate of St. Christopher's School, the Virginia Military Institute and the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce. They reside in Charlotte, North Carolina. They are most grateful for the many friends and family members who travelled great distances to Argentina for the wedding festivities, perhaps the last great party for an entire year.