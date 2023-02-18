The marriage of Miss Jennifer Marie Chevalier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Chevalier of Glen Allen, Virginia, to Mr. Armistead Wheeler Dey, III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Armistead Wheeler Dey, Jr. of Norfolk, Virginia, took place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Historic Mankin Mansion in Richmond, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by minister Louise Mason. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip K. Frederick of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph C. Chevalier of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Simpson of Crisfield, Maryland and the late Mr. Armistead Wheeler Dey, Sr. and Mrs. Marjorie Dey Hill of Norfolk, Virginia. Miss Darci Bohmer of Laguna Niguel, California was the maid of honor and Mrs. Kelly Henley of Gum Spring, Virginia was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Shannon Andrews of Glen Allen, Virginia, Mrs. Simone Browder of Ladson, South Carolina, Miss Sarah Saunders of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mrs. Abigayle Ridgeway of Powhatan, Virginia. Mr. Curtis Hendrick of Richmond, Virginia was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Charles Dey of Norfolk, Virginia, Mr. Perrin Priest of Jamesville, Virginia, Mr. Karl Braun of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Alex Belt of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mr. Camden Kurtz of Roanoke, Virginia. The bride's niece and nephew, Annie and Everett Henley of Gum Spring, Virginia, were the flower girl and ring bearer. The evening before the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Sam Miller's. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was hosted by the bride's parents at Historic Mankin Mansion. The bride is a graduate of J. R. Tucker High School and James Madison University. She is an Innovative Learning Coach for Henrico County Public Schools. The groom is a graduate of Norfolk Academy and James Madison University. He is a Lead Project Engineer for Kokosing Construction Company in Richmond, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Greece and currently reside in Richmond, Virginia.