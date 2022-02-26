Jennifer Rose & Rob Valentine

The wedding of Jennifer Harnsberger Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Peter Rose, to Mr. Robert Buford Valentine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Granville Gray Valentine III took place on October 16, 2021 on Buck's Elbow Mountain in Crozet, Virginia. Bahlmann Abbot, uncle of the groom, officiated the ceremony. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert T. Harnsberger of Mount Vernon, OH and the late Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Rose of Williamsburg, VA. The groom is the grandson of Anne Buford and the late Robert P. Buford III and the late Mr. and Mrs. Granville G. Valentine, Jr. all of Richmond, VA. Abigail Rose of Columbus, OH and Caroline Rose of Cambridge, MA, sisters of the bride, served as maids of honor. Granville G. Valentine III, father of the groom, was best man and Granville G. Valentine IV, brother of the groom, served as groomsman. William Schutt, nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer. Gray Valentine and Peyton Schutt, nieces of the groom, served as the flower girls. Harrison and Hayes Gerczak, special friends of the bride, were page boys. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School, received a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from the University of Virginia, and received a Masters of Business Administration from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. She is employed by ScottMadden Management Consulting in Atlanta, GA. The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and received a Bachelors of Arts in Economics from the University of Virginia. He is employed by Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners in Richmond, VA. The couple resides in Richmond.