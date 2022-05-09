Jessie Mitchell & Scott Masselli

The marriage of Miss Jessie Cate Mitchell, daughter of Drs. Patrick and Ellen Mitchell, to Mr. Scott William Masselli, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Masselli took place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Richmond. The Rev. Tochi Iwuji officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The maid of honor was Miss Kerry Anne Mitchell, twin sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Casey Mitchell Keegan and Ms. Julie Kathleen Mitchell, both sisters of the bride; and Miss Jessica Wert and Mrs. Rae Munz, both friends of the bride. Mr. Benjamin Masselli, brother of the groom, was the best man. Groom's attendants were Mr. Eric Schaeffer, cousin of the groom, Mr. Brandon Fleming and Mr. Adama Sirlief, friends of the groom, and Miss Alison Masselli, sister of the groom. Flower girl was Miss Maggie Keegan, niece of the bride. Ring bearers were Masters Patrick and James Keegan, nephews of the bride. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at The Omni Richmond. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents was at the Virginia War Memorial. Jessie graduated from Bridgewater College and works as a Physical Therapy Assistant. Scott graduated from Virginia Tech and then William and Mary Law School and practices at Virginia Trusts and Estates. The couple honeymooned at Zion and Bryce National Parks and lives in Richmond.