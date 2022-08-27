Julia Sooy & Nicholas Marmet

Julia Maxwell Taylor Sooy and Nicholas Reed Marmet were married Saturday, July 16, 2022, at The Bowery Hotel in New York, New York. Mr. Scott Sanford Cairns officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Ms. Kathleen Taylor Sooy and Mr. William Hartman Sooy of Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The groom is the son of Ms. Tina Ujlaki and Mr. Richard Arthur Marmet of New York, New York. The bridesmaids were Ms. Abigail Elizabeth Lee Sooy of Palo Alto, California, sister-in-law of the bride; Ms. Chelsea Cody Sooy of Washington, D.C., sister-in-law of the bride; and Ms. Chloe Jean Marmet of Brooklyn, New York, sister of the groom. The groomsmen were Mr. Alexander Hartman Sooy of Palo Alto, California, brother of the bride; and Mr. William Bennett Sooy of Washington, D.C., brother of the bride. The flower children were Henry Chambers Sooy of Palo Alto, California, nephew of the bride; Margaret Love Sooy of Washington, D.C., niece of the bride; Isabelle Katherine Sooy of Palo Alto, California, niece of the bride; and Richard Aloysius Sooy of Washington, D.C., nephew of the bride. Ms. Lynne Marmet McCombs of Washington, D.C., aunt of the groom, was a reader. Music was provided by SoulSystem Orchestra. The bride works at Macmillan where she is an editor in the children's publishing group and is an author of books for young children. She is a graduate of Collegiate School and Dartmouth College. The groom works at Green Park Snacks/Hippeas where he is Director of Innovation. He is a graduate of Fieldston School and Vassar College. He received a masters of business administration from Cornell University. The couple reside in New York, New York, with their goldendoodle Hank.