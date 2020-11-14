The marriage of Ms. Margaret Delahunt Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Vernon Thomas of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Andrew Robert Karchmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Leroy Karchmer of Silver Spring, Maryland, was an intimate, family gathering that took place on October 10, 2020 at the bride's parents' home in Richmond.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Ms. Charlotte Thomas, sister of the bride, of Austin, Texas was maid of honor. Mr. Adam Karchmer, brother of the groom, of Silver Spring, Maryland served as best man. On Friday evening, the family hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Country Club of Virginia. Following the wedding, the bride's family held a reception and dinner also at the family's home in Richmond. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School andWashington and Lee University where she earned a BA in Politics. She also received her JD from Georgetown Law. She is an associate atWiley LLP in Washington, DC. The groom is a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and Loyola University where he earned a BA in History. He is an Associate Manager at Accenture Federal Services in Washington, DC. After a honeymoon atThe Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland, the couple returned with their Boston Terrier, Riley, to their home inWashington, DC.
KARCHMER & THOMAS
Related to this story
Most Popular
The marriage of Miss Allison Marie Tanner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Tanner of Providence Forge, Virginia to Ryan ScottWinkler, son of Mr…
Mr. and Mrs. Zach Toms, III of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Julia Scott Toms of Atlanta, …
The marriage of Miss Sara Katelyn Sumner and Charles Richard Busch, II, was an intimate family gathering that took place on Saturday, October …
The marriage of Ms. Kristen Alexandra Medlin to Mr. Anthony Vincent Conigliaro took place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic…
Katherine Leigh Martin and Trevor James Gould were united in marriage on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kate is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Haro…
The marriage of Miss Sarah Buchanan Irby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fayette Randolph Irby, junior of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. John Patrick Dei…