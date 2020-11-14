KARCHMER & THOMAS

The marriage of Ms. Margaret Delahunt Thomas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Vernon Thomas of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Andrew Robert Karchmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Leroy Karchmer of Silver Spring, Maryland, was an intimate, family gathering that took place on October 10, 2020 at the bride's parents' home in Richmond.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Ms. Charlotte Thomas, sister of the bride, of Austin, Texas was maid of honor. Mr. Adam Karchmer, brother of the groom, of Silver Spring, Maryland served as best man. On Friday evening, the family hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Country Club of Virginia. Following the wedding, the bride's family held a reception and dinner also at the family's home in Richmond. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School andWashington and Lee University where she earned a BA in Politics. She also received her JD from Georgetown Law. She is an associate atWiley LLP in Washington, DC. The groom is a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and Loyola University where he earned a BA in History. He is an Associate Manager at Accenture Federal Services in Washington, DC. After a honeymoon atThe Inn at Perry Cabin in Maryland, the couple returned with their Boston Terrier, Riley, to their home inWashington, DC.