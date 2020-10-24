Katherine Leigh Martin and Trevor James Gould were united in marriage on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kate is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Greene Martin, junior, of Midlothian and the granddaughter of Dr. Jack Jones Early of Louisville, Kentucky. Kate graduated from The Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology as well as Carnegie Mellon University. She is employed by The PNC Financial Services Group. Trevor is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Derek Gould of Midlothian and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald William Gould of North Chesterfield. Trevor graduated from Monacan High School and is currently completing his higher education. He is employed by the Target Corporation. The couple's wedding ceremony, held in the garden of Mr. and Mrs. Martin, was attended by immediate family. Kate was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Aemon Cochrane Broughear, who introduced the couple, served as both best man and ring bearer. Elizabeth Isham Dechent, the bride's harp instructor of more than a decade, performed. Following the ceremony, the celebration continued with a luncheon at The Clubhouse at Martin's Grant. The newlyweds will honeymoon in Richmond before returning to their home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Kate Martin & Trevor Gould
