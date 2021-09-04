KATHAWALLA & RINEHART

The marriage of Renee Rinehart to Tanveer Kathawalla was celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021 atThe Virginia House of Richmond, Virginia. Festivities for the wedding began with a cocktail hour on Friday, August 20th, at the Jefferson Hotel Rotunda, followed by the Sangeet at the Main Street Station. Guests wore traditional Indian or brightly-colored attire to celebrate. On Saturday, August 21st, the wedding ceremony was officiated by Holly E.Woodruff.The bride's father, Steve, escorted Renee down the aisle.The groom, Tanveer, is the son of Intiaz and Farida Kathawalla and the bride, Renee, is the daughter of Steve and Elaine Rinehart. Emily Tyre served as the Matron of Honor and both Jack Linehan and Steven Olikarabride served as Best Men to Tanveer.The bridesmaids were Ashley Dsida, Colleen Walter, Daphne Penn, Jenny Hoffman, and Ummul Maunu Kathawalla. Arjun Aggarwal, Akshay Kapoor, Tyler Maunu, Shariq Kathawala, and Casey Tyre served as the groomsmen. The ceremony was followed by much dancing and cheer at the Jefferson Hotel. Both the bride and groom were thrilled to have family and friends from all over joining them for this Richmond affair. Among their many ventures, Tanveer will be continuing his work as Founder of Pioneer 1890 and Renee will be returning to her post-doctoral research at George Mason University. They will be residing in Alexandria, Virginia with their dog, Sadie, and are thrilled to officially begin their lives together as husband and wife.