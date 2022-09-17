Robert and Linda Brendli of Midlothian, Virginia are happy to announce the wedding of their daughter, Dr. Katherine Brendli to Mr. Christopher Brown, son of Glenn and Kathy Brown and Robin and Mike Cilliers on August 14, 2022 at the Trillium Venue in Sevierville, Tennessee. Reverend Chuck O'Connor officiated the ceremony atop Bluff Mountain on a sunny Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.
Katherine Brendli & Christopher Brown
