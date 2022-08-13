Katherine Farrell & Michele Ragonesi

The marriage of Katherine Joyce Farrell and Michele Ragonesi of New York, New York took place on August 13, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Roy Alton Cadenhead, Jr., Senior Pastor Emeritus of Providence Baptist Church of Charlotte, North Carolina. The bride was given away by her parents, Mrs. Connie Lee Setzer of Matthews, North Carolina and Richard Davern Farrell, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Morgan Vikos-Kaminski of Houston, Texas, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were: Jacqueline Putnam Clausell of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary McGinnis of Alexandria, Virginia, Casey Aldrich of Dallas, Texas, Martha Case and Bailey Thompson Nantz, also of Charlotte, North Carolina. Stefano Ragonesi, of Dallas, Texas, was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Christian DeLuca, of Dallas, Texas, Dalton Depolo of Los Angeles, California, Andrew Lux of St. Louis, Missouri, Alexander Schott of Denver, Colorado, Jaron Wagner, also of Denver and Harrison Walsh of Rue de Verger, Luxembourg. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception, dinner and dance, also at the Metropolitan Club. The groom's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carlo Francesco Ragonesi, hosted the rehearsal dinner and welcome party on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Angeletto in New York City. The bride is Senior Coordinator, Private Client Relations with Bergdorf Goodman. The groom is Director of the Americas-Business Development and Sales with Formia Corp. The couple will honeymoon in the Maldives and live in New York.