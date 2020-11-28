Kathleen Melnick & Brett Corsello

The marriage of Miss Kathleen Duval Melnick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Joseph Melnick, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. Brett Anthony Corsello, son of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Anthony Corsello of Richmond, Virginia took place on November 30, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Father Gino Rossi officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Paul Joseph Melnick and the late Mr. Melnick of Arlington, Virginia and Mrs. Raymond Stanley Kirchmier II and the late Dr. Kirchmier of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Anthony Michael Corsello and the late Mr. Corsello and Mrs. Thomas Emmett O'Dea and the late Mr. O'Dea of Annandale, Virginia. Fleet Kirchmier Zamora, cousin of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Allie Boyce, Lauren Cricchi, Carter Hunter, Brooke Kirchmier, Claire Kirchmier, Mackenzie Kirchmier, Lulu Moore, Katie Whitaker, and Margaret Williams. Will Sadler, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Chas Armistead, Ben Daly, Ian McLeod, Jimmy Melnick, P.J. Melnick, Collin Mitchell, Mike Moore, Ryan Moore, and Alex Willard. Perry Corsello and Nancy Melnick served as scripture readers. Emmy Kirchmier served as flower girl. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at the Urban Roost and the wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The Commonwealth Club. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School and James Madison University School of Nursing. She is currently a registered nurse at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. The groom is a graduate of Deep Run High School and James Madison University School of Business, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is currently a Risk and Valuation Manager at EJF Capital, LLC in Arlington, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii. They reside in Arlington, Virginia.