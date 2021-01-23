Katie Butz & Michael Jarvis

The marriage of Miss Katrina Lynne Butz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jerome Butz, to Mr. James Michael Jarvis Jr, son of Mrs. Kathryn Conner Jarvis and the late Mr. James Michael Jarvis Sr, all of Richmond, Virginia, took place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The Reverend George M. Rossi officiated. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Linden Allen Bowman of Blacksburg, Virginia and Mrs. Rosemarie Burnette Butz and the late Major General Donald Joseph Butz, of Williamsburg, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Maxwell Conner of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Anthony Jarvis of Charleston, South Carolina. Claire Grace Silwanowicz, friend of the bride, served as the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Diana Marie McMahon, Jessica Hamilton Kirkland, Joanna Marie Callaway, and Jordan Breanne Murphy. Christian Conner Atwood, niece of the groom, served as a junior bridesmaid. Carolina Carrington Scott, Jacquelyn James Scott, Sibley Evelyn Atwood, and Teresa Louise Darby, nieces of the groom, served as flower girls. Thomas Mitchell Bland, cousin of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Cryder Cushing DiPietro, Joseph Henry Howard III, Peter Overton Goodwin, Thomas Donald D'Alessandro, William Wardlaw Thompson IV, and Zachary David Diego Mendez-Zfass. Carter Joseph Butz and William Nicholas Butz, brothers of the bride, served as readers. Charles Pinckney Darby V, James Jarvis Atwood, Jarvis Cameron Darby, Maxwell Blair Scott, and Paul Callis Atwood Jr, nephews of the groom, served as ring bearers. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's family, was held at Vanderhorst Plantation and the wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The River Course. The bride is a graduate of Deep Run High School and Virginia Tech. She is the co-owner of Quinn, a style destination in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of Collegiate School, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Darden School of Business. He recently joined a local EdTech startup, Trilogy Mentors, where he is responsible for the company's growth efforts. Following a honeymoon trip to Florida, the couple now resides in Richmond.