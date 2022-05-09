Kerry Mitchell & Ryan Sposito

The marriage of Miss Kerry Anne Mitchell, daughter of Drs. Patrick and Ellen Mitchell, to Mr. Ryan Anthony Sposito, son of Ms. Rhonda St. Martin and Mr. William Patrick, took place on Saturday November 13, 2021 at The Neon House in Norfolk, Va. Ms Laura Burns officiated. The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her parents. The matron of honor was Mrs. Jessie Mitchell Masselli, twin sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Mrs. Casey Mitchell Keegan and Ms. Julie Kathleen Mitchell, both sisters of the bride. Major Richard Sposito, brother of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Matthew Warwick, friend of the groom, and Mr. Scott Masselli, brother-in-law of the groom. Flower girls were Miss Kaitlyn Sposito, Miss Abigail Sposito and Miss Maggie Keegan, nieces of the bride and groom. Ring bearers were Masters Patrick and James Keegan, nephews of the bride. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held at O'Connor Brewing Co. in Norfolk. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was at The Neon House. Kerry graduated from the University of Virginia and then Virginia Commonwealth School of Social Work and works as the Reports Coordinator at ForKids in Chesapeake. Ryan graduated from Old Dominion University and is employed as a Quality Systems Engineer at Liebherr Mining Equipment. The couple honeymooned in Santa Fe and live and work in Norfolk.