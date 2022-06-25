Kimberly Hines & Brendan Workman

The marriage of Miss Kimberly Alicia Hines and Mr. Brendan Trevor Workman both of Richmond, Virginia, took place June 25, 2022, at Pro-Cathedral of Saint Peter. The Reverend Monsignor Walter Barrett, Jr. officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald B. Hines of Midlothian, and the groom is the son of the Mr. Peter Andrew Workman of Nailsworth, England and the late Ms. Greta Davy Workman of Kingston, Saint Vincent. The bride was escorted by her father, Mr. Donald B. Hines, and given in marriage by her family. Mrs. Megan Ferguson Brannan was matron of honor. Flower girls were Ainsley Elizabeth Brannan, Olivia "Ollie" Scott Brannan, and Paisley Miriam Brooks. Croix Ashton Bolden was the ring bearer. The readers were Ms. May Cordelle Davy, Dr. Johanna Rachel Workman, and Ms. Allison Claire Workman, aunt and sisters of the groom. The rehearsal dinner was held at Les Crepes Carytown. The reception was held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Marble Hall. The bride is a Kindergarten teacher at Collegiate School. The groom is Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Village Bank Mortgage. The couple will honeymoon in Saint Vincent and reside in Richmond.