Kyra Doumlele & Ashton Todd

Dr. Kyra Frances Doumlele and Mr. Ashton MacKenzie de Peyster Todd were married on November 7th in a private, outdoor ceremony in Greenwich, CT with close family and their cat, Monkey. Kyra is an intern physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Her parents are Leigh Grant and the late John A. Doumlele, son of Ruth Doumlele of Bon Air, VA. Ashton is Head of Enterprise Growth at social media start-up Qnary. His parents are Laura and Frederic Todd of New Hope, PA.