Lacey Adair Hope & Joshua Anthony White

With great pleasure Dr. and Mrs. William Cameron Hope IV of White Stone, Virginia announce the wedding of their daughter, Lacey Adair Hope, to Joshua Anthony White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay White October 23, 2021. Reverend Gary Pritchard Stanley officiated the ceremony at the Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, North Carolina where the reception followed. Miss Warner Ann Little was Maid of Honor. Miss Katharine Gray Farless was flower girl. The bridesmaids included the brides three sisters, Miss Mary Virginia Hope, Miss Frances Monroe Hope & Miss Cameron Campbell Hope; sister of the groom, Miss Chelsea Danielle White, and friends of the bride Miss Haley Marie Candes; Miss Caitlyn Mychel Gonzalez; Miss Hannah Elizabeth Naylor; Miss Amber Marie Recski; and Miss Olivia Rebekah. The Best Man was Mr. Dylan James White, brother of the groom. The Ringbrearer was Master Brayden Graham Bass. The groomsmen include cousin of the groom, Mr. Brandon Philip Smith; and friends of the groom, Mr. Michael Graham Bass; Mr. Hunter Neal Bass; Mr. William Chandler Bunch; Mr. Brad Elliot Gosser; Mr. Steven Austin Harrell; Mr. Benjamin Scott Layton; Mr. Matthew Noah Winebarger all of Edenton, North Carolina. The bride is employed as a School Counselor at Perquiman's Middle School in North Carolina. She is a graduate from North Carolina State University and Meredith College. The groom farms with his grandfather at Nixon Farms and works at United Parcel Service. The couple resides in Edenton, North Carolina.