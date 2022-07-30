Laura Edwards & Malcolm Magovern

The marriage of Dr. Laura Kathryn James Edwards and Dr. Malcolm James Magovern III, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, took place on May 14, 2022 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond, Virginia. Reverend Mr. Eugene Kamper officiated at the 11 o'clock ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Alexander Edwards of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the groom is the son of Drs. Malcolm and Linda Magovern of Ashland, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father and given away in marriage by her parents. Dr. Sarah Schaffer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania served as maid of honor and Shannon McRae of Asheville, North Carolina as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Daniela Edwards, sister-in-law of the bride, of Weston, Florida, Jessica Thompson of West Palm Beach, Florida, Lauren Birden of Miami, Florida, and Natalie Peart of New York, New York. Flower girls were Pearl and Etta Denny, cousins of the groom, and Adriana and Alexandra Edwards, nieces of the bride. Malcolm James Magovern, Jr. served as his son's best man, along with Frank D. Hargrove III of Richmond, Virginia. Groomsmen included Dr. Brian Magovern, brother of the groom, of Manhattan Beach, California, Andrew Edwards, brother of the bride, of Weston, Florida, Dr. Khaled Kabbara of Arlington, Virginia, Frederick Lothers of Richmond, Virginia, and Patrick Blake of Arlington, Virginia. Quincy Denny, cousin of the groom, served as ring bearer. A 5 o'clock reception, followed by dinner and dancing, was held at The Jefferson Hotel and was hosted by the bride's parents. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner on Friday, May 13, 2022 at The Commonwealth Club. Laura graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and Ross University School of Medicine. She has completed a fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology and has accepted a position on the staff at Ochsner Health in New Orleans. Malcolm is a graduate of St. Christopher's School, The University of Virginia, and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He is currently in his final year of anesthesiology residency at Tulane University Medical Center.? After a honeymoon to Scotland, the couple resides in New Orleans.