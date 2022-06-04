Lauren Baker & Jason Popp

With great pleasure, Mr. And Mrs. Mark Baker announce the marriage of their daughter, Dr. Lauren Elizabeth Baker, to Mr. Jason Michael Popp, son of Mr. Rick Popp and Ms. Debbie Popp, which took place on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at St. Luke's Chapel in Charleston, South Carolina. The ceremony was officiated by friend of the bride and groom, Joe Danehower. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The matron of honor was Mrs. Alexa Jones, childhood best friend of the bride. The bridal party was further comprised of the bride's friends from high school, college, and graduate school: Mrs. Tori Roe, Miss Abbie Gray, Mrs. Heather Greenberg, Dr. Kaitie Burke, Dr. Chelsea Wright, and Dr. Cristina McDaniel. Mr. Eric Popp, brother of the groom, was the best man. The groom's attendants were Mr. Matt Romeo, Mr. Evan Underwood, Mr. Alan Ells, Mr. Brian Kim-Eng, Mr. Kyle Lamers, and Mr. John Mark Baker, brother of the bride. The wedding reception was hosted by the bride's parents at the Historic Rice Mill in downtown Charleston, overlooking the Ashley River. Lauren graduated from Virginia Tech, followed by the Medical University of South Carolina, where she received her doctorate in Physical Therapy. She now works as a Physical Therapist in the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital. Jason graduated from Virginia Tech as well, and is an engineer for Cummins Turbo Technologies, with whom he has been employed for almost a decade. The couple honeymooned in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and currently reside in Charleston, South Carolina with their 1-year-old cat, Misty.