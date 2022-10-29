Layne Ezzell & Jack Hutcheson

Layne Ashley Ezzell and John Randolph Hutcheson, Jr. were married Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Frances Saalfield of Jackson, Wyoming and John Springer of Paris, France officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Jan Gernhauser Ezzell and the late Mr. Christopher Horace Ezzell of New Orleans, Louisiana. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Hutcheson of Richmond, Virginia. Cousins of the groom, Miss Margaret Lewis Adamson and Miss Elizabeth Pinkerton Scott Adamson of Wilson, Wyoming were flower girls. The bride's sister, Kiley Ezzell, of Nashville, Tennessee was the maid of honor. The groom's sister, Mary Ross Hutcheson of Richmond, Virginia was also an attendant. Captain Beirne Hutcheson was his brother's best man. The rehearsal dinner was given at The Westbank Grill, Four Seasons followed by a welcome party at the Mangy Moose. The wedding and reception were held at the Giltner, Snake River Ranch. Highlights included a second line New Orleans style parade, a mechanical bull, and a silent disco. The bride attended Isidore Newman School, New Orleans, Louisiana, and The University of The South, Sewanee, Tennessee. She is a relationship manager with Willow Street in Jackson, Wyoming. The groom attended St. Christopher's School, Richmond, Virginia, and The University of The South, Sewanee, Tennessee. He is a Firefighter/ EMT with Teton County, Wyoming. The couple resides in Hoback, Wyoming with their rescue dog, Walter, twelve chickens, and two cats.