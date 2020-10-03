Leah Fortune & Matt Larson

 Skip to main content
Mrs. Teresa Fortune Whitlock (Jerry) of St. Stephens Church, Va., is proud to announce the 1st Anniversary in Marriage, on October 12, of her daughter Leah Matoaka Fortune & Matthew Blain Larson, son of Blain and June Larson of Caroline Cty. Mrs. Fortune-Larson is the daughter of the late William Douglas Fortune of Indian Neck, Va. The couple are also expecting a daughter in December 2020. Congratulations!!! We love you!!

