Mrs. Teresa Fortune Whitlock (Jerry) of St. Stephens Church, Va., is proud to announce the 1st Anniversary in Marriage, on October 12, of her daughter Leah Matoaka Fortune & Matthew Blain Larson, son of Blain and June Larson of Caroline Cty. Mrs. Fortune-Larson is the daughter of the late William Douglas Fortune of Indian Neck, Va. The couple are also expecting a daughter in December 2020. Congratulations!!! We love you!!
Leah Fortune & Matt Larson
